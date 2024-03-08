Delhi LG Saxena orders termination of two non-official members of DUSIB

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has ordered the termination of two non-official members of DUSIB who were serving as expert members without any requisite qualification in urban planning, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

Saxena issued the directions in the exercise of his powers under section 4(2) of the DUSIB Act, 2010, they added.

However, the Delhi government later issued a statement saying the appointment of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) members lies in the domain of the elected government and not the LG.

Raj Niwas officials earlier said that of the two officers whose services were ordered to be terminated, one has been serving as an expert member of DUSIB for nine years while the other was appointed as a non-official member on March 9, 2022.

Both were drawing hefty remunerations in contravention of the law, they added.

Saxena also sought a panel of fresh names for expert members who fulfil the requisite qualifications within a week, an official said.

One of the members was initially engaged at a salary of Rs 70,000 per month which was increased to Rs 80,500 and further to Rs 98,520.

"This was in contravention of section 52(2)(a) of the DUSIB Act as the members were appointed at consolidated remuneration and there was no provision of increment as applicable in the case of a government employee," a Raj Niwas official said.

The other member was also engaged in the consolidated remuneration of Rs 98,250, besides Rs 25,000 as transport allowance and Rs 1,500 per month as telephone allowance.

The LG has also directed the administrative department to frame rules regarding the service conditions of board members of the DUSIB.

Responding to the development, the AAP government said, "The Delhi LG wakes up every day with a new idea on how to stop the works of Delhi government. Why does he hate the people of Delhi so much? Appointment of DUSIB members lies in the domain of the elected government, and not the LG."



"If he had any questions regarding them, he could have discussed it with the chief minister. But he did not do it. At a time when the LG should be stopping the illegal demolition of slums in Delhi by DDA, he is busy removing DUSIB members who are opposing this inhumane action," it added.