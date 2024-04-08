Home / India News / Noida traffic advisory issued amid re-surfacing work on elevated flyover

Noida traffic advisory issued amid re-surfacing work on elevated flyover

Noida traffic police issued an advisory as re-surfacing work begins on the elevated flyover. According to the advisory, the repair work might take 45 days to complete, check alternate routes here

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 11:19 AM IST
April 8, in view of road resurfacing work that began on Sunday afternoon. Amid the work, the Noida traffic police issued an advisory for commuters to choose alternate routes to minimise disruption.

Every day, a large number of commuters use the flyover to travel between Noida's sector 61, 62, and 63, Kalindi Kunj, Film City, South Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Sector 18.

Noida traffic police issued an advisory on X, informing commuters about the re-surfacing work on the elevated road. The traffic police wrote, "The general public is informed that the re-surfacing (repair) work on the elevated road from Sector 18 to Sector 61 has been started by the Noida Authority today at around 4 pm. The estimated time to complete the re-surfacing work on the road from Sector 18 to Sector 61 is approximately 45 days.”

Alternate routes amid re-surfacing work

  • As per traffic police, traffic on the elevated road was diverted on Sunday because of resurfacing work. Consequently, there might be heavy traffic at the Sector 31-25 Chowk and the underpass of Sector 18.
  • Commuters who used to travel from Sector 18 to Sector 60, can use the elevated route to pass through Nithari, Sector 31, 25 Chowk, Gijhod Chowk and NTPC Chowk.
  • The advisory has mentioned that the traffic from Attapur/Ray Residency Chowk can reach their destination through Jalvayu Vihar, Modi Mall, Adobe Chowk, Sector 54 Chowki Tiraha and DM Chowk.
  • Vehicles that are passing through Film City via Sector 18/elevated road will be allowed to turn left before Mahamaya Panlai Over and continue their destination through Sector 37, City Centre, and Hoshiarpur. 
  • However, during traffic diversion, emergency vehicles can pass safely. The traffic advisory states to use alternate routes to avoid any sort of inconvenience. People can also contact the traffic helpline number 991009001.

Topics :Traffic safetyTrafficnoidaflyover

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

