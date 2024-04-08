Noida traffic advisory issued amid re-surfacing work on elevated flyover

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Alternate routes amid re-surfacing work
- As per traffic police, traffic on the elevated road was diverted on Sunday because of resurfacing work. Consequently, there might be heavy traffic at the Sector 31-25 Chowk and the underpass of Sector 18.
- Commuters who used to travel from Sector 18 to Sector 60, can use the elevated route to pass through Nithari, Sector 31, 25 Chowk, Gijhod Chowk and NTPC Chowk.
- The advisory has mentioned that the traffic from Attapur/Ray Residency Chowk can reach their destination through Jalvayu Vihar, Modi Mall, Adobe Chowk, Sector 54 Chowki Tiraha and DM Chowk.
- Vehicles that are passing through Film City via Sector 18/elevated road will be allowed to turn left before Mahamaya Panlai Over and continue their destination through Sector 37, City Centre, and Hoshiarpur.
- However, during traffic diversion, emergency vehicles can pass safely. The traffic advisory states to use alternate routes to avoid any sort of inconvenience. People can also contact the traffic helpline number 991009001.