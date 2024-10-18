Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Non-local shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Shopian; investigation underway

Non-local shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Shopian; investigation underway

Ashok Chouhan, a resident of Bihar, was found dead in Waduna area of Zainapora in South Kashmir's Shopian district

Photo: PTI
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
In a tragic incident on Thursday, terrorists in the Shopian area of Jammu and Kashmir shot and dead a non-local individual. The victim’s body was discovered in the Waduna area of Zainapora in South Kashmir’s Shopian, marked with multiple gunshot wounds.  

Senior Superintendent of Police of Shopian confirmed that the incident was a terrorist attack. The body has been sent to a hospital for legal and medical procedures. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Chouhan, a resident of Bihar, who was employed as a corn vendor in the area. Following the incident, the authorities have started an investigation.

Earlier this month, a soldier from the Indian Army was found dead with gunshot wounds after being abducted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The incident occurred when two soldiers from the 161 unit of the Territorial Army were kidnapped during a joint anti-terror operation conducted by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on October 8 in a forested area of Anantnag. While one of the soldiers managed to escape despite being shot twice, the other was shot dead.

Ex-sarpanch killed in J&K

In May this year, a former BJP sarpanch was killed, and a tourist couple from Jaipur was injured in two separate terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag districts.

In the first incident, militants shot Aijaz Sheikh, a former BJP sarpanch, in Shopian’s Hirpora area. He was taken to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

In another attack the same day, terrorists opened fire at a tourist camp in Anantnag, injuring a couple from Jaipur. The victims, Farha and her husband Tabrez, were critically wounded and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

[With agency inputs]
First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

