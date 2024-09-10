Over 900 people died, including 154 women, by suicide in 10 yrs in Mizoram

Over 900 people, including 154 women, died by suicide in Mizoram during the past 10 years, a police officer said.

Altogether 49 people have killed themselves this year, Aizawl Superintendent of Police Rahool Alwal said.

During the observation of World Suicide Prevention Day in Aizawl on Tuesday, Alwal said that as many 948 people killed themselves between 2014 and July 2024.

Of those 948 people, men accounted 84 per cent and women 16 per cent.

The SP said that the highest number of suicide was recorded among people in the age group of 20-39 years (584 people), followed thouse in the age bracket of 40-59 years (201 people).