Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Over 900 people died, including 154 women, by suicide in 10 yrs in Mizoram

Over 900 people died, including 154 women, by suicide in 10 yrs in Mizoram

Altogether 49 people have killed themselves this year, Aizawl Superintendent of Police Rahool Alwal said

suicide
Representational image: ANI
Press Trust of India Aizawl
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 10:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Over 900 people, including 154 women, died by suicide in Mizoram during the past 10 years, a police officer said.

Altogether 49 people have killed themselves this year, Aizawl Superintendent of Police Rahool Alwal said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the observation of World Suicide Prevention Day in Aizawl on Tuesday, Alwal said that as many 948 people killed themselves between 2014 and July 2024.

Of those 948 people, men accounted 84 per cent and women 16 per cent.

The SP said that the highest number of suicide was recorded among people in the age group of 20-39 years (584 people), followed thouse in the age bracket of 40-59 years (201 people).

While 117 people who died by suicide belonged to the age group of 1-19 years, 40 were above 60 years, he said.

World Suicide Prevention Day is organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention on September 10. World Health Organisation has been co-sponsor of the day. The purpose of observing this day is to raise awareness around the globe that suicide can be prevented.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Two Mizoram teens held by Myanmar militants return with shaved head, burns

Mizoram govt asks people to take precautions in view of heavy rains

African swine fever causes Rs 800 cr worth loss to Mizoram pig farmers

Connectivity boost: Mizoram's Bhairabi-Sairang rly project nears completion

'Cannot push back Bangladeshi refugees', Mizoram CM Lalduhoma tells PM Modi

Topics :MizoramSuicide

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story