Air pollution can lead to more mortality than Covid: Randeep Guleria

As Delhi grapples with rising air pollution Chairman of Internal Medicine, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Medanta and Former Director AIIMS Delhi Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday warned that air pollution can lead to more mortality than COVID-19. As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital city continues to deteriorate, several parts of the national capital have witnessed smog in the last few days. A thick layer of smog enveloped the city this morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) registered at 354 remaining in the "very poor" category. Dr Guleria noted that 8 million people in the world have died because of air pollution in 2021, which is more than the people who have died due to COVID-19.

"The report by the Health Effects Institute said in 2021 that almost 8 million people in the world died because of air pollution. This is more than the number of people who have died due to COVID-19. We are concerned about COVID, but we are not concerned about air pollution." Guleria told ANI.

"We were very concerned about COVID, but we are not that concerned that we should be air pollution," he added.

Dr Guleria further said that recent data from India suggests that just a 10 microgram per meter cube increase in Pariculate Matter 2.5, a type of air pollutant made up of extremely small particles that are 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter, is associated with higher deaths.

"This occurs because of respiratory and cardiac problems. Air pollution causes more inflammation in the lungs. The respiratory problem worsens. They land up in the ICU or a ventilator at times, and this leads to higher mortality," he said.

According to Dr Guleria, air pollution can cause inflammation or swelling of the vessels of the heart in patients who have heart diseases and this also leads to higher chances of heart attacks. He added that air pollution is not only restricted to the heart and lungs but can go into other organs of the body as well.

"In people who have heart disease...it causes inflammation or swelling of the vessels of the heart and this also leads to higher chances of heart attack. It's not with the heart and the lungs, but pollution can affect almost any part of the body because these fine particles of air pollutants, less than 2.5 microns and other chemicals, when they enter the body from the lungs, can go into various organs, so they can lead to diseases that have a long-term effect, like dementia, neurological problems, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome; all of these have been linked to air pollution," Dr Guleria said.

"As per the dynamic model and forecasts for weather/meteorological conditions and air quality provided by IMD/IITM, there is a likelihood of the daily average AQI of Delhi remaining in the 'very poor' category (AQI 301-400) in the coming days due to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions," according to a Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change release.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked stage two of the anti-pollution plan GRAP in the national capital.

The Sub-Committee of the CAQM decided that all actions under Stage II of the GRAP for 'very poor' air quality be implemented by concerned agencies in the NCR. This is to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

With Stage II of GRAP now in force, an 11-point action plan is being implemented across the NCR. The plan includes mechanical/vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads, intensified inspections at construction and demolition sites, and proper disposal of collected dust at designated sites.

The CAQM has urged peope to use public transport, minimise the use of personal vehicles, and regularly replace air filters in their vehicles. People are also advised to avoid dust-generating activities and open burning of solid waste and biomass. The AQI of Delhi on Tuesday hovered around 300 throughout the day, as per CAQM data.

Meanwhile, toxic foam has been seen floating in the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj as pollution levels in the river continue to remain high.