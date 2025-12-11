Home / India News / North Goa bans fireworks at nightbclubs, hotels, other tourist spots

North Goa bans fireworks at nightbclubs, hotels, other tourist spots

The prohibition applies to all nightclubs, bars and restaurants, hotels, guesthouses, resorts, beach shacks, temporary structures, event venues and entertainment establishments across North Goa

Diwali firecracker safety
The North Goa district administration issued the order on Wednesday evening as a precautionary measure (Photo: Freepik)
Press Trust of India Panaji
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:57 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Days after a fire at a nightclub in North Goa claimed 25 lives, the district administration has issued an order prohibiting the use of fireworks, sparklers and pyrotechnics inside tourist establishments.

The North Goa district administration issued the order on Wednesday evening as a precautionary measure following the tragic fire incident which occurred at the nightclub in Arpora around midnight on December 6.

"The order has been issued under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, prohibiting the use, bursting, ignition or operation of fireworks, sparklers, pyrotechnic effects, flame thrower-type devices, smoke generators and similar fire/smoke-producing equipment inside tourist establishments," a senior district administration official said.

The prohibition applies to all nightclubs, bars and restaurants, hotels, guesthouses, resorts, beach shacks, temporary structures, event venues and entertainment establishments across North Goa, as per the order.

A preliminary inquiry into the devastating fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora suggested that "electric firecrackers" were set off inside the premises, sparking a blaze that claimed 25 lives, officials earlier said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: SIR debate to resume in RS, FM likely to introduce key bill in LS

Guwahati fire remains untamed for over 33 hrs, multiple agencies struggle

2 suspected B'desh nationals flee after securing Indian passports in MP

ED, ATS raid several locations in Thane over suspected terror links

Delhi air quality dips to 'very poor' again as cold wave tightens grip

Topics :FireworksGoafire safety

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story