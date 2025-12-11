Delhi air quality dips to 'very poor' again as cold wave tightens grip

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Thursday, returning to the ‘very poor’ category after two days of improvement. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed at least ten stations crossing the 300 mark, worsening discomfort for residents already facing intensifying cold.

How bad is the pollution today?

According to CPCB data, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 302, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category.

Other hotspots included:

Ashok Vihar: 332

Bawana: 335

Chandni Chowk: 309

RK Puram: 311

Rohini: 343

Vivek Vihar: 321

At 4 pm on Wednesday, the 24-hour average AQI was 259, compared with 282 on Tuesday, 314 on Monday and 308 on Sunday. After nine consecutive days of ‘very poor’ air, Delhi briefly moved into the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday before slipping back.

What do CPCB's AQI categories mean? 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very poor 401–500: Severe What is causing high levels of pollution? The Decision Support System (DSS) for Delhi's air quality management estimated vehicular emissions contributed 16.9 per cent to local pollution on Wednesday and would remain the biggest contributor on Thursday at around 16.6 per cent. What is the government doing to curb pollution? Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged hotel and restaurant owners to install mist spray systems on rooftops, calling the hospitality sector a key partner in curbing pollution. She assured full government support, including regulatory changes if needed, to help establishments shift to cleaner, water-efficient technologies, PTI reported.

Gupta said mist spray and fogging systems can reduce particulate matter significantly while consuming much less water than traditional anti-smog guns. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) mandates anti-smog guns for high-rises, but the machines are costly, water-heavy and space-intensive. Mist systems, she noted, are lighter, more efficient and effective in all directions, making them better suited for large establishments. The technology has already been deployed in select parts of the city and will soon be expanded, PTI reported. Weather forecast: Cold wave grips the city With winter setting in, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next two days before rising. Minimum temperatures will remain below normal, between 1.6 degrees Celsius and 3 degrees Celsius lower than usual.