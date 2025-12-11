Home / India News / Delhi air quality dips to 'very poor' again as cold wave tightens grip

Delhi air quality dips to 'very poor' again as cold wave tightens grip

After a brief respite, Delhi's air quality dipped again on Thursday, with at least 10 stations recording AQIs above 300. Rising pollution and falling temperatures are worsening citizens' discomfort

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Thursday, returning to the ‘very poor’ category. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 8:39 AM IST
Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Thursday, returning to the ‘very poor’ category after two days of improvement. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed at least ten stations crossing the 300 mark, worsening discomfort for residents already facing intensifying cold.
 

How bad is the pollution today?

 
According to CPCB data, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 302, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category.
 
Other hotspots included: 
Ashok Vihar: 332
Bawana: 335
Chandni Chowk: 309

RK Puram: 311
Rohini: 343
Vivek Vihar: 321
 
At 4 pm on Wednesday, the 24-hour average AQI was 259, compared with 282 on Tuesday, 314 on Monday and 308 on Sunday. After nine consecutive days of ‘very poor’ air, Delhi briefly moved into the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday before slipping back.
 
What do CPCB’s AQI categories mean?
 
0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very poor
401–500: Severe

What is causing high levels of pollution?

 
The Decision Support System (DSS) for Delhi’s air quality management estimated vehicular emissions contributed 16.9 per cent to local pollution on Wednesday and would remain the biggest contributor on Thursday at around 16.6 per cent.
 

What is the government doing to curb pollution?

 
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged hotel and restaurant owners to install mist spray systems on rooftops, calling the hospitality sector a key partner in curbing pollution. She assured full government support, including regulatory changes if needed, to help establishments shift to cleaner, water-efficient technologies, PTI reported.
 
Gupta said mist spray and fogging systems can reduce particulate matter significantly while consuming much less water than traditional anti-smog guns. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) mandates anti-smog guns for high-rises, but the machines are costly, water-heavy and space-intensive.
 
Mist systems, she noted, are lighter, more efficient and effective in all directions, making them better suited for large establishments. The technology has already been deployed in select parts of the city and will soon be expanded, PTI reported. 
 

Weather forecast: Cold wave grips the city

 
With winter setting in, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next two days before rising. Minimum temperatures will remain below normal, between 1.6 degrees Celsius and 3 degrees Celsius lower than usual.
 
For Thursday, the IMD forecast mainly clear skies with shallow fog in the morning. The maximum temperature is expected to be 23–25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will hover around 7–9 degrees Celsius.
 

Air Quality IndexDelhi PollutionDelhi air qualityAir qualityDelhi weatherair pollution

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

