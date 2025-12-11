Home / India News / 2 suspected B'desh nationals flee after securing Indian passports in MP

2 suspected B'desh nationals flee after securing Indian passports in MP

According to the police, the two individuals are real brothers and had been residing in Rajved Colony in Kolar locality in the city on rent

India passport, Indian passport
A case has been registered in the matter, and efforts are underway to locate them
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 9:33 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

A major lapse in passport document verification has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, as two suspected Bangladeshi nationals allegedly secured Indian passports using forged identity documents and have now disappeared.

The incident has raised serious questions over the functioning of the passport authorities and the verification process undertaken by the police, prompting senior officers to initiate a detailed investigation into the matter.

According to the police, the two individuals are real brothers and had been residing in Rajved Colony in Kolar locality in the city on rent. Using the same residential address, they managed to obtain Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, and later obtained Indian passports by falsely declaring the rented accommodation as their permanent address.

Additional DCP (Zone 4), Malkeet Singh, told ANI, "A complaint was received at Kolar police station regarding two individuals, suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals, and they had obtained Indian passports based on forged documents. Following the preliminary investigation, an FIR has been registered against both of them at Kolar police station under relevant sections related to fabrication of documents and provisions of the Passport Act."

"The two individuals are real brothers. They had taken admission in Bhopal; one was at RGPV (Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya) and the other at another college, where they obtained engineering degrees between 2014 and 2018. They were living in Rajved Colony in Kolar. They obtained Aadhaar cards and voter ID cards using the address of their rented house. Based on these voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards, they obtained passports," the officer said.

He further added that they declared the address of their rented house as their permanent address in the passport application and obtained passports through forged documentation.

A case has been registered in the matter, and efforts are underway to locate them. The police are gathering information about them, and further action will follow accordingly, the officer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: SIR debate to resume in RS, FM likely to introduce key bill in LS

ED, ATS raid several locations in Thane over suspected terror links

Delhi air quality dips to 'very poor' again as cold wave tightens grip

CAQM asks Supreme Court to review order shielding old vehicles in Delhi

EC to share list of dead, absent voters with parties before SIR draft roll

Topics :Indian passportIndia-BangladeshforgeryMadhya Pradesh policeBhopal

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story