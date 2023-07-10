Home / India News / North Goa's Manohar International Airport revolutionises check-in process

North Goa's Manohar International Airport revolutionises check-in process

The Manohar International Airport (MIA) in North Goa has observed around 40 per cent utilisation of self-service bag drops (SBD) and 47 per cent utilization of common use self service (CUSS)

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
The spokesman of the airport said that Manohar International Airport has implemented modern check-in facilities to enhance the passenger experience.

"The airport has observed an impressive average of around 40 per cent passenger utilization of Self-service Bag Drops (SBD) and 47 per cent utilization of Common Use Self Service (CUSS) kiosks, he said.

He stated that the highest utilization of 50 per cent for SBD and 52 per cent for CUSS was achieved during the peak hours for all the airlines who have enrolled for CUSS and SBD platform at Manohar International Airport.

"With SBD, passengers can enjoy a seamless drop-off procedure without the hassle of long lines or complicated processes, he said.

Manohar International Airport is developed and operated by GMR Goa International Airport Ltd (GGIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (GIL).

RV Sheshan, CEO of GGIAL, Our commitment to delivering an exceptional passenger experience is reflected in the ease and convenience provided by these state-of-the-art facilities. We will continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies that enhance airport operations while prioritizing passenger satisfaction," he added.

Topics :GoaAirports

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

