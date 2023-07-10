Home / India News / SC rejects plea against RBI permitting Rs 2,000 exchange without ID proof

SC rejects plea against RBI permitting Rs 2,000 exchange without ID proof

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha dismissed the appeal filed by lawyer Ashwini Updhyay in his personal capacity

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain an appeal challenging the Delhi High Court verdict dismissing a PIL against the RBI notification permitting exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof, saying it is an executive policy decision.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha dismissed the appeal filed by lawyer Ashwini Updhyay in his personal capacity.

This is the matter of executive policy decision, the bench said while dismissing the appeal.

On May 29, the Delhi High Court dismissed the PIL challenging the notifications enabling the exchange of Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof.

The high court had said the decision was taken to avoid inconvenience to citizens, and that it cannot sit as an appellate authority on a policy decision.

The high court had maintained it cannot be said that the government's decision is perverse or arbitrary or it encourages black money, money laundering, profiteering or abets corruption.

The appeal was filed against the decision.

Updhyay said the Rs 2,000 banknotes are being exchanged without any requisition slip and ID proof like Aadhaar card by criminals and terrorists also.

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

