Northeast Waterways to get boost from ₹1K cr investment: Sarbananda Sonowal

More than Rs 1,000 crore has been invested in the waterways in the Northeast in the last two years, while another Rs 1,000 crore will be pumped in to boost the sector, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday.

He said efforts were underway to boost cargo and passenger movement, improve last-mile connectivity and promote economic growth in the region.

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways was speaking after reviewing ongoing projects in Assam and other northeastern states with senior officials of the ministry, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Public Works Department (PWD), Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

"In the last two years, more than Rs 1,000 crore has been invested, with Rs 300 crore worth of projects already completed... We are on track to complete the remaining Rs 700 crore projects by the end of 2025," Sonowal said.

Projects worth an additional Rs 1,000 crore are on the anvil, targeted for completion by 2026, he said.

"These efforts aim to boost cargo and passenger movement, improve last-mile connectivity, promote economic growth in the Northeast, and align with the broader vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' through sustainable and inclusive transport solutions," he added.

Also Read

Sonowal said the Union government is actively developing key infrastructure projects along NW2 (Brahmaputra) and NW16 (Barak), including the construction of passenger vessels of various capacities, terminal facilities and capacity-building initiatives.

He also reviewed progress on the proposed Inland Water Transport (IWT) project at Doyang Lake, and assessed the potential of Noune and Shilloi Lakes in Nagaland for water sports and tourism.

Feasibility studies for IWT development on the Tiawng and Chhimtuipui rivers in Mizoram, as well as on Umiam Lake and the Ummgot River (NW106) in Meghalaya were also reviewed.

Speaking at the review meet, Sonowal said, "Since 2014, the Modi government has revived the once-neglected mode of water transport, especially through the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers. Schemes such as Jalvahak are encouraging businesses to adopt this economical, efficient, and eco-friendly mode, reducing pressure on road and rail, and positioning Assam as a key driver in India's journey towards a self-reliant economy by 2047." Reviewing multiple projects ranging from new infrastructure development for capacity enhancement on national waterways to scaling up skill development initiatives for youth of the region in the maritime sector, the Union minister emphasised the urgency and the need for optimum utilisation of funds.

To further enhance cruise tourism and cargo handling capacity across Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, over Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked for key projects scheduled to be completed by 2027-28.

These include the construction of modern jetties equipped with onshore facilities at Silghat, Bishwanath Ghat, Neamati Ghat, and Guijan.

Additionally, a new building for the regional office of the Mercantile Marine Department will be constructed at Fancy Bazar in Guwahati.

Sonowal also noted progress on the proposed water metro services in Guwahati and Dibrugarh, among others, with a Rs 315-crore investment and two electric catamarans being built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

A Rs 100-crore cruise terminal in Guwahati and a Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) in Dibrugarh worth Rs 120 crore are also in the pipeline.

On Barak River, Sonowal reaffirmed that survey and dredging equipment, and floating terminals at Karimganj and Badarpur projects reflect the government's commitment to making Northeast a hub of India's maritime future.

To ensure consistent navigability along the Brahmaputra, the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) has been entrusted with maintaining a minimum assured draft of 2.5 metres from the India-Bangladesh border to Pandu under NW2 till 2026-27. For this effort, an additional Rs 191 crore has been sanctioned.

These measures are a part of the government's broader initiative to integrate Northeast into the country's maritime growth trajectory, Sonowal added.