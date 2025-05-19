SC upholds use of input tax credit for mandatory GST appeal deposit

In a major relief for businesses, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday that taxpayers may use their Electronic Credit Ledger (ECrL)—a digital record of input tax credits—to pay mandatory pre-deposits for Goods and Services Tax (GST) appeals.

This decision overrides previous demands by tax authorities requiring such payments to be made only through the Electronic Cash Ledger (ECL), which records cash-based payments like taxes, penalties, and fees.

According to experts, the judgment ends confusion caused by inconsistent administrative interpretations, allowing businesses to conserve cash by utilising ECrL balances for compliance.

The dispute began when Yasho Industries, a Gujarat-based chemical exporter, was directed to pay ₹3.36 crore as a pre-deposit for a GST appeal using only the ECL, despite having adequate credit in its ECrL. The Gujarat High Court ruled in favour of the company in October 2024, citing Circular No. 172/2022 and the Bombay High Court’s ruling in Oasis Realty. The Supreme Court’s dismissal of the Revenue’s Special Leave Petition (SLP) now affirms that position.

Circular No. 172/2022 clarified that ECrL could be used for output tax liabilities, but it did not explicitly address pre-deposits for appeals. Typically, “output tax” refers to tax on outward supplies, not procedural compliance. Tax authorities argued that pre-deposits were procedural requirements rather than tax liabilities, and thus must be paid in cash.

However, both the Gujarat High Court and the Supreme Court held that such pre-deposits fall under the ambit of tax obligations in spirit, if not explicitly, and should therefore be payable using input tax credits under the ECrL.

The apex court bench, comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, rejected the Revenue’s SLP, thereby upholding the Gujarat High Court’s judgment dated 17 October 2024 in M/s Yasho Industries Ltd vs Union of India.

“The Supreme Court’s decision will provide immense relief to millions of taxpayers by allowing the use of the electronic credit ledger for making mandatory pre-deposits,” said Abhishek Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, who argued for the taxpayer in the Supreme Court. “The GST Council always intended to ensure a seamless and taxpayer-friendly mechanism for filing appeals, but a myopic interpretation by certain executive authorities had created unnecessary hurdles. This ruling rightly restores the balance.”

Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner at EY, added: “This ruling, by allowing taxpayers to use their existing credit for pre-deposits, will free up cash. Plus, if they eventually win the case, they won’t need to undergo the lengthy refund process, as the adjustment would already be reflected in their credit ledger. It’s a win-win for immediate cash flow and reduced compliance burden.”