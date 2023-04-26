'Not found': EPFO's e-passbook service is still down for some users



The following message was displayed when the user attempted to click on the e-passbook page, along with the 404 error "Not Found." This server did not contain the URL /MemberPassBook/Login that was requested. On the EPFO portal, several Employees Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers are still unable to access their e-passbooks. Neither the EPFO website nor the UMANG app allows users to download their e-passbooks.

Several individuals tweeted their complaints, tagging the EPFO Twitter handle. "Dear member, we regret the inconvenience," the EPFO account replied. The situation is being investigated by the concerned team. Please wait for a while. The matter will be settled without further ado."





EPFO's e-passbook service: Overview



The data showed that the most elevated enrolment was registered in the age of 18-21 years (2.17 lakh members), followed by the age group of 22-25 years (1.91 lakh individuals). The EPFO's provisional payroll data show that the fund body added 13.96 lakh new subscribers in February of this year. According to a statement from the labour ministry, approximately 7.38 lakh new members were included for the first time under the EPFO's ambit.