'Not found': EPFO's e-passbook service is still down for some users

EPFO answered users on Twitter with a message, "Dear member, we regret the inconvenience. The concerned group is investigating the matter"

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 1:38 PM IST
On the EPFO portal, several Employees Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers are still unable to access their e-passbooks. Neither the EPFO website nor the UMANG app allows users to download their e-passbooks.
The following message was displayed when the user attempted to click on the e-passbook page, along with the 404 error "Not Found." This server did not contain the URL /MemberPassBook/Login that was requested.

Several individuals tweeted their complaints, tagging the EPFO Twitter handle. "Dear member, we regret the inconvenience," the EPFO account replied. The situation is being investigated by the concerned team. Please wait for a while. The matter will be settled without further ado."


EPFO's e-passbook service:  Overview

The EPFO's provisional payroll data show that the fund body added 13.96 lakh new subscribers in February of this year. According to a statement from the labour ministry, approximately 7.38 lakh new members were included for the first time under the EPFO's ambit.
The data showed that the most elevated enrolment was registered in the age of 18-21 years (2.17 lakh members), followed by the age group of 22-25 years (1.91 lakh individuals).

10.15 lakh members re-joined the membership, representing an 8.59 per cent increase over the previous year, according to government data. These members had changed jobs and returned to EPFO-covered establishments. Instead of applying for a final settlement, they decided to transfer their accumulations.
The data seen that the enrolment of net female individuals were reported to be 2.78 lahks in February, around 19.93 per cent of the net member addition that month. 1.89 lakh female members are new members of these.

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 2:39 PM IST

