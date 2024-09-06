Not only fishes, crocodiles also caught in paper leak cases: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Friday that not only small fishes but also crocodiles are being caught by the police in the paper leak cases.

No criminal who attacks the dreams of the youth will be spared, he said while addressing a programme in Kotdi of Shahpura.

"So far, 115 people have been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the paper leak cases. Not only small fishes but also crocodiles are being caught in these cases," he said.

Sharma said the state government is continuously working to bring all the promises made in the Sankalp Patra and the budget on the ground.