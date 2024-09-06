Congress appoints B Mahesh Kumar Goud as Telangana unit's president

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Though there had been no official word on the meeting's agenda, it was understood that deliberations were held about the selection of a new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 5:56 PM IST
The Congress on Friday appointed B Mahesh Kumar Goud as president of its Telangana unit, replacing A Revanth Reddy.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Goud as president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect, a statement issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said.

The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC president A Revanth Reddy.

The appointment comes days after Congress president Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and discussed organisational changes in the state.

Reddy had remained president of the Congress in Telangana even after becoming chief minister at the end of last year.

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

