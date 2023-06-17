Notice posted on houses of fugitive Bihar BJP MLA Raju Singh, aides

A notice warning of attachment of property was pasted on the houses of fugitive BJP MLA Raj Kumar Singh aka Raju Singh and six of his aides in their native village in Mokama village under Paro police station in the Muzaffarpur district on Friday, police said.

Raju Singh, the MLA from Sahibganj Assembly constituency, was allegedly involved in kidnapping of RJD leader Tulsi Rai on May 25 and an FIR in this regard was registered in Paro police station.

Following this, Raju Singh and six of his aides have been absconding. The district police have raided several places but have not managed to find any of them.

On Friday, a team headed by a SDPO rank officer reached his village with a band and pasted notices on their houses.

"The notice was issued from a special judge of MLA-MLC court Muzaffarpur to surrender before the police or the court. If they does not surrender before police or court, we will approach a court with a request to issue the warrant of property attachment," said Kundan Kumar, SDPO of Paro range, Muzaffarpur.

As per the FIR lodged by Tulsi Rai, he claimed that he went to a marriage function in Rasoolpur village in the district on May 25 where Raju Singh was also present. While he was returning, Raju Singh and his men kidnapped him, took him to an undisclosed location, and beaten him up. He also alleged that Raju Singh and his men tried to kill him as well but he escaped.

Following the incident, Tulsi Rai lodged named FIR against Raju Singh and 6 others and also mentioned 12 more unidentified persons involved in his kidnapping cum attempt to murder.

Raju Singh has been absconding since then. He has applied for anticipatory bail from a sessions court but his plea was rejected.

