The chief minister expressed displeasure over undeclared power cuts and said, Wherever there is a transformer damage, be it in a city or a village, it should be replaced right away

Press Trust of India Lucknow
UP CM discusses power distribution with energy minister, UPPCL chief

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday discussed issues related to electricity distribution in the state with Energy Minister A K Sharma and president of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) M Devraj, and directed them to ensure there is no power shortage.

The chief minister expressed displeasure over undeclared power cuts and said, "Wherever there is a transformer damage, be it in a city or a village, it should be replaced right away."

He added that the government's power system policy, which calls for supplying electricity for 24 hours to district headquarters, 22 hours to tehsil headquarters, and 18 hours to rural areas, should be put into action as soon as possible.

Electricity should be provided in accordance with the roster, Adityanath said.

"There should be no power shortage anywhere in the state. If necessary, electricity should be purchased and made available to the general public," the chief minister was quoted as saying in a release.

He said feeder-wise accountability of the officers should be fixed. Officers concerned should review the situation in review every district daily and a control room should be set up in every district, Adityanath said.

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

