NSDC to host "IndiaSkills" in 60 categories; registrations till Dec 20

From construction and building technology to fashion designing, hair dressing to baking and cyber security, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is set to host skills olympiad, "IndiaSkills 2023-24", a nationwide competition in 60 categories.

The registrations for the competition organised by the NSDC, part of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, are open till December 20.

"The groundbreaking competition opens a window for individuals across the nation to dream beyond the conventional and aspire to compete on the global stage by showcasing the power of their skills. The IndiaSkills Competition celebrates skills and craftsmanship as a formidable arena for talent," an official statement said.

"This competition aims to shed light on the extraordinary skills across the country, providing a platform for each Indian to showcase their unique talent. The competition unfolds through a series of stages at the district, state, zonal, and national levels, culminating the opportunity to represent the country at the prestigious WorldSkills Competition in Lyon, France in 2024," it said.

The competition is open for individuals from diverse skill domains to step into the spotlight and showcase their skills.

"Registration for IndiaSkills 2023-24 is open until December 20, 2023, and all aspirants, irrespective of their background, are encouraged to participate. The Skill India Digital portal is the gateway to this unexplored avenue of skill excellence.

"There are over 60 categories within the competition including construction and building technology, automotive technology, fashion designing, hair dressing, baking, industry 4.0, cyber security and much more. This inclusivity not only widens the scope for individual excellence but also encourages collaboration among various sectors," the statement read.