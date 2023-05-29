Home / India News / NSDC with Camu launches skill academy to bridge industry, academia gap

The NSDC Academy will offer a comprehensive range of courses and the partnership will provide higher education institutions with a full stack of digital solutions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has partnered with Camu, an EdTech platform, to launch NSDC Academy's Skills for Higher Education which aims at bridging the skills gap between the industry and the education sector, officials said.

The NSDC Academy will offer a comprehensive range of courses and the partnership will provide higher education institutions with a full stack of digital solutions, including a student information system, a learning management system and a student success platform powered by CamuEngage, they said.

"The vision is to ensure that we equip the youth by building their capabilities and providing them with the right prospects. With this, we have launched NSDC Academy's Skills for Higher Education powered by Camu EdTech. This platform will serve as a hub that connects students and institutions, enabling them to achieve their placement aspirations," said Ved Mani Tiwari, the CEO of NSDC.

"NSDC Academy envisions becoming a strong partner throughout students' learning journey, ensuring that they have the tools they need to succeed, fulfil their aspirations and become job creators of tomorrow," he added.

The academy will offer higher education institutions with a wide range of capabilities, including end-to-end placement preparation, mentoring by industry experts, specialized skilling programs, efficient job placements, student entrepreneurship programs, test preparation for K-12 (IIT JEE, NEET), IAS, IPS, GATE, international admissions, research competencies, accreditations and NIRF solution and more.

Topics :NSDCNational Skill Development CorporationSkill development

First Published: May 29 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

