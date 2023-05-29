Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Rs 2,000 note exchange without id



Some of the other important cases that were heard today are: The Delhi High Court, on Monday, heard some important cases during which the court dismissed a petition challenging the notifications enabling the exchange of Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof, saying it has been done to avoid inconvenience to citizens, and the court cannot sit as an appellate authority on a policy decision.



- The Delhi High Court granted bail to Indore-based real estate developer Vijay Agrawal in a money laundering case involving alleged hawala dealer Naresh Jain and said when an individual's liberty is concerned, it cannot proceed merely on the basis of assumptions and presumptions. - HC issued a notice to separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is presently serving a life term, on a plea by the National Investigation Agency seeking the death penalty for him in a terror funding case.