Home / India News / Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Rs 2,000 note exchange without id

Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Rs 2,000 note exchange without id

From granting bail to real estate developer in money laundering case, to issuing a notice to separatist leader Yasin Malik, here are important cases heard in the Delhi High Court today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Rs 2,000 note exchange without id

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 7:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court, on Monday, heard some important cases during which the court dismissed a petition challenging the notifications enabling the exchange of Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof, saying it has been done to avoid inconvenience to citizens, and the court cannot sit as an appellate authority on a policy decision.
Some of the other important cases that were heard today are:

- HC issued a notice to separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is presently serving a life term, on a plea by the National Investigation Agency seeking the death penalty for him in a terror funding case.
- The Delhi High Court granted bail to Indore-based real estate developer Vijay Agrawal in a money laundering case involving alleged hawala dealer Naresh Jain and said when an individual's liberty is concerned, it cannot proceed merely on the basis of assumptions and presumptions.

- HC modified the sentence of life imprisonment awarded to a man for raping a woman, inserting sticks in her private parts, before strangling her, to 20 years in jail without remission.
- The high court upheld five years imprisonment awarded to a man for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy in his house, noting the statement of the child victim was of "sterling quality" and his testimony inspired confidence.

Also Read

Supreme Court terms district judiciary as 'backbone of the judicial system'

SC seeks Delhi Police's response on Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case

Delhi HC issues notice to BBC for defamation imputations against PM Modi

Apex court verdict on pre-import conditions gives relief to exporters

SC directs states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speech

Reach to Teach Foundation to receive Rs 5 cr grant from Murty Trust

Mitsubishi, Tesla, Ola Electric to bid for India's lithium reserves

First unit of nuclear power plant in Haryana may commence in 2028

Chamaeleon in mid-day meal: 45 pupils fall sick, 5 critical in Bihar

AIIMS Delhi signs MoU with HSSC for skill development of hospital staff

Topics :Delhi High CourtHigh CourtDelhiBS Web Reports

First Published: May 29 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story