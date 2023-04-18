Home / India News / NSE IFSC-SGX Connect to become operational from Jul 3 in GIFT City

NSE IFSC-SGX Connect to become operational from Jul 3 in GIFT City

NSE IFSC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE, is an exchange at IFSC in GIFT City, Gujarat

New Delhi
NSE IFSC-SGX Connect to become operational from Jul 3 in GIFT City

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Singapore Exchange on Tuesday said NSE IFSC-SGX Connect at International Financial Service Center in GIFT City will become operational on July 3 after the transition of SGX Nifty derivatives to NSE IFSC.

The move will enable investors to trade in dollar-denominated Nifty futures contracts available on the SGX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City or GIFT City. Also, investors would have real-time access to NSE IFSC market data.

NSE IFSC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE, is an exchange at IFSC in GIFT City, Gujarat.

"Full-scale operation of the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect (Connect) with the transition of SGX Nifty derivatives to NSE IFSC will take place on July 3, 2023. Following the transition, all US dollar-denominated Nifty derivatives contracts will be exclusively traded on NSE IFSC," the Singapore bourse informed its trading members in a circular.

In preparation for the transition for SGX members to trade on the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, the bourse said it will perform a liquidity switch after the close of business on June 30 for certain futures contracts. Such liquidity switch would be completed by July 3.

In executing the liquidity switch, SGX will automatically migrate all open positions in SGX Nifty after the end of the trading session, which are not netted off in post-trade on June 30 to NSE IFSC Nifty.

With the migration of all open positions in SGX Nifty to NSE IFSC Nifty, there will be no open interest remaining in SGX Nifty. The SGX Nifty will be suspended from trading after the end of the trading session on June 30.

Further, the Singapore bourse said it intends to delist the SGX Nifty at a later date, pending due regulatory process.

Market participants who do not wish to have their SGX Nifty migrated to NSE IFSC Nifty by SGX should close out the open positions in SGX Nifty, or perform the switch themselves through open market trading, before the end of the trading session on June 30 in an orderly manner, SGX said.

Topics :NSE SGX

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Also Read

Govt paves way for IFSC units to issue P-notes to foreign investors

NSE IFSC-SGX Connect full scale operation targeted for Q2 of 2023

NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter

Indian entities can hedge gold price risk at IFSC, says RBI Guv Das

RBI circular permits resident entities to hedge gold price risks at IFSC

Woman officer in Bihar abused, dragged by crowd; NCW takes cognisance

Maruti, Hyundai witness drop in retail sale market share in FY23: FADA

Chennai ranks among top 5 in digital payment transactions in 2022: Report

Delhi court reserves order on Sisodia's bail plea in Excise policy scam

Should not let fatigue diminish efforts on pandemic preparedness: Mandaviya

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story