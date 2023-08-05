Home / India News / Nursing students can now opt for foreign language as optional subject

Nursing students can now opt for foreign language as optional subject

Further, as per the notification, there will be no nominal fees charged from students who desire to take up any additional language module

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 7:24 AM IST
Nursing students can now opt to study a foreign language as an added advantage for overall personality development while pursuing their degree.

A notification, issued to this effect, read, "In the current changing global scenario, keeping in view globalization of education, BSc(N) syllabus has been prepared at par with global standards and competency-based nursing education. There is a need to add a foreign language to BSc(N) and GNM program, as a value-added course to be opted for by nursing students as an added advantage for overall personality development while pursuing their degree/diploma program in Nursing."

"It is therefore, foreign language ( French, German, Greek, Latin, Irish, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese etc) may be offered as an optional course/subject during the BSc(N)/ GNM program," it added.

Further, as per the notification, there will be no nominal fees charged from students who desire to take up any additional language module.

"Nursing students can take this additional foreign language course/ subject that can be taught by hiring a specific language teacher and the expenditure towards hiring the teacher will be borne by the respective nursing Institution. Nil or Nominal fees to be charged from nursing students who desire to take any additional language module," the notification stated further.

"No Institution will compel any student to take this optional language course/ subject, which can be conducted after class hours or leisure time. Credits/hours earned shall be over and above the credit requirement prescribed in the curriculum for the award of degree/diploma and same be reflected in the transcript as an additional optional language," it added.

Topics :nursemedicaleducationhigher education

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 7:24 AM IST

