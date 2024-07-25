Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nvidia starts supply of new AI chips to Tata Communications, Jio Platforms

In September last year, tech giant Nvidia said that it is partnering with Reliance and Tata group companies to support the creation of AI-driven supercomputers, AI clouds, and GenAI applications

Nvidia
In September last year, Nvidia said that it is partnering with Reliance and Tata group companies
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 3:19 PM IST
Nvidia, the leading AI chip manufacturer based in the US, has started supplying its newest chips, including the GH200 AI, to Indian partners such as Tata Communications and Jio Platforms.
 
The companies are developing AI-cloud infrastructure in India.

A Moneycontrol report quoted Vishal Dhupar, managing director of South Asia at Nvidia, as saying, “Yes, the deployment is ongoing by our partners, and we are delivering products to them.”

Concerns have been raised about delays from the American chip giant in delivering chips, as companies compete for a larger portion of the AI market.


Nvidia, Tata, Reliance drive AI cloud


In September last year, Nvidia said that it is partnering with Reliance and Tata group companies to support the creation of AI-driven supercomputers, AI clouds, and generative AI applications.

Tata Communications MD and CEO AS Lakshminarayanan confirmed the progress, stating that the company had received some chips and that installation was underway, the report said.

The report quoted Lakshminarayanan as saying that the full-scale launch of AI Cloud in collaboration with Nvidia is expected by the third quarter of this financial year, initially targetting select customers.

Yotta expands AI capacity with Nvidia


Yotta Data Services, a data centre subsidiary of the Hiranandani Group, announced it received its first batch of 4,000 H100 Tensor Core GPUs from Nvidia in March. The company aims to expand its GPU inventory to 32,768 units by the end of 2025.

The GH200 Grace Hopper platform by Nvidia showcases an advanced computing architecture specifically designed for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics.
 
Named after computer scientist Grace Hopper, the GH200 platform combines multiple advanced technologies to provide outstanding performance and efficiency, the report said.

Nvidia's focus on developing Indian markets


On competition from Intel and AMD in the AI compute infrastructure arena, Dhupar said his commitment is towards addressing India's significant challenges through partnerships and leveraging Nvidia’s technology and AI solutions. He said that the company's priority was not capturing market share but rather developing new markets to benefit the economy, as quoted by the report.

The report quoted Dhupar as saying, “We want to do it because nobody was willing to solve them. It was within my competency; I could put resources and apply myself, and I know that it impacts people and the economy. I build markets... I build industries.”
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

