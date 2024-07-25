Nvidia starts supply of new AI chips to Tata Communications, Jio Platforms

The report quoted Lakshminarayanan as saying that the full-scale launch of AI Cloud in collaboration with Nvidia is expected by the third quarter of this financial year, initially targetting select customers.
Yotta expands AI capacity with Nvidia
Yotta Data Services, a data centre subsidiary of the Hiranandani Group, announced it received its first batch of 4,000 H100 Tensor Core GPUs from Nvidia in March. The company aims to expand its GPU inventory to 32,768 units by the end of 2025.
The GH200 Grace Hopper platform by Nvidia showcases an advanced computing architecture specifically designed for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics.
Named after computer scientist Grace Hopper, the GH200 platform combines multiple advanced technologies to provide outstanding performance and efficiency, the report said.
Nvidia's focus on developing Indian markets
On competition from Intel and AMD in the AI compute infrastructure arena, Dhupar said his commitment is towards addressing India's significant challenges through partnerships and leveraging Nvidia’s technology and AI solutions. He said that the company's priority was not capturing market share but rather developing new markets to benefit the economy, as quoted by the report.
The report quoted Dhupar as saying, “We want to do it because nobody was willing to solve them. It was within my competency; I could put resources and apply myself, and I know that it impacts people and the economy. I build markets... I build industries.”