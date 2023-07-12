Home / India News / Nyay - The Justice: Delhi HC refuses stay on movie on Sushant Singh Rajput

Nyay - The Justice: Delhi HC refuses stay on movie on Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father claimed in his plea that the film contained defamatory statements about his son

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stop the streaming of a film based on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, stating that his rights to personality and privacy were "extinguished" with his death in 2020, reported Bar and Bench.

Justice C Hari Shankar was hearing a petition filed by Rajput's father, Krishna Kishore Singh, seeking a stay on the streaming of the film 'Nyay: The Justice'.

Singh claimed that the film contained defamatory statements about his son and violated the personality rights of his son.

The Hindi film was released on an over-the-top platform called Lapalap Original in June 2021.

“The information contained, and shown, in the impugned film, is entirely derived from items which featured in the media and, therefore, constitute publicly available information,” Justice Shankar said in his ruling.

“In making a film on the basis thereof, it could not, therefore, be said that the defendants had violated any right of Rajput, much less of the plaintiff [his father]," he added.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14, 2020, in what the police initially said appeared to be a case of suicide. However, Rajput's family later filed a complaint with the Bihar Police, accusing his former live-in partner and actor Rhea Chakraborty of abetment of suicide and cheating.

The cases against her were taken up by three central agencies: the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Chakraborty, who was eventually arrested in a drug case, was granted bail on October 7, 2020, after a court determined that the actor was not a member of any drug syndicate and had no criminal record.

Also Read

Why has the upcoming movie 'The Kerala Story' courted controversy?

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Toxic bosses biggest reason for Indian employees quitting jobs: Report

Sagar Sampark: Made-in-India navigation system for ships inaugurated

Housing ministry to organise national conclave on urban planning

Free power supply to Telangana farmers, discussing more options: Congress

Evacuation of stranded tourists from Chandertal a herculean task: CM Sukhu

Delhi sees massive traffic snarls due to waterlogging, issues advisory

Topics :Delhi High CourtSushant Singh RajputdefamationBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story