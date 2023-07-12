Home / India News / Housing ministry to organise national conclave on urban planning

Housing ministry to organise national conclave on urban planning

Participants will also deliberate on leveraging urban planning tools to achieve sustainable and planned development

BS Web Team New Delhi
The conclave will enable states and UTs to draw up a road map for implementing reforms(Representational)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 7:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday announced that it will organise a national conclave on urban planning on 13 and 14 July at Vigyan Bhawan. The conclave will provide a platform for states and union territories (UTs) to “share their experiences in showcasing good practices in urban planning”.

More than 700 participants including principal secretaries of state urban development departments, chief town planners, urban development authorities, officials from urban local bodies, and heads of leading academic institutions will attend the conclave, the ministry said.

Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the two-day conclave.  According to the ministry, the conclave will enable states and UTs to draw up a road map for implementing urban planning reforms for the betterment of urban dwellers. Participants will also deliberate on leveraging urban planning tools to achieve sustainable and planned development.

A total of 24 presentations will be shown by chief town planners from town and country planning (TCP) departments and urban development authorities. Also, four technical sessions will be organised on topics such as transit-oriented development, transferable development rights, local area plans and town planning scheme, affordable housing, environmentally sustainable development (sponge cities), NCR Plan, 2041, and Master Plan of Delhi, 2041.

An exhibition on projects such as transit-oriented development in Chennai, implementation of local area plan in Indore and Chennai, implementation of town planning scheme in Surat and Pune, and environmentally sustainable master plan approach in Zero Valley will also be organised during the conclave.

Also Read

LIC Housing Finance, HDFC: Trading strategies for housing finance companies

Budget pushes for developing transport, urban infrastructure, housing

Tata Capital to LIC Housing finance: Companies to raise funds from markets

Housing sales clocked a record of Rs 3.47 trillion in FY23: Anarock

Bipolar nature of city planning

Free power supply to Telangana farmers, discussing more options: Congress

Evacuation of stranded tourists from Chandertal a herculean task: CM Sukhu

Delhi sees massive traffic snarls due to waterlogging, issues advisory

Project Cheetah: How many cheetahs have died, and what are the next steps?

PM Modi's two-day France visit on Thursday for bilateral talks with Macron

Topics :MinistryHousing and Urban Affairs MinistryDevelopmentBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story