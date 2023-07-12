Housing ministry to organise national conclave on urban planning

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday announced that it will organise a national conclave on urban planning on 13 and 14 July at Vigyan Bhawan. The conclave will provide a platform for states and union territories (UTs) to “share their experiences in showcasing good practices in urban planning”.

More than 700 participants including principal secretaries of state urban development departments, chief town planners, urban development authorities, officials from urban local bodies, and heads of leading academic institutions will attend the conclave, the ministry said.

Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the two-day conclave. According to the ministry, the conclave will enable states and UTs to draw up a road map for implementing urban planning reforms for the betterment of urban dwellers. Participants will also deliberate on leveraging urban planning tools to achieve sustainable and planned development.

A total of 24 presentations will be shown by chief town planners from town and country planning (TCP) departments and urban development authorities. Also, four technical sessions will be organised on topics such as transit-oriented development, transferable development rights, local area plans and town planning scheme, affordable housing, environmentally sustainable development (sponge cities), NCR Plan, 2041, and Master Plan of Delhi, 2041.

An exhibition on projects such as transit-oriented development in Chennai, implementation of local area plan in Indore and Chennai, implementation of town planning scheme in Surat and Pune, and environmentally sustainable master plan approach in Zero Valley will also be organised during the conclave.