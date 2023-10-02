Home / India News / OBCs, EBCs comprise more than 63% of Bihar's population: Caste survey

OBCs, EBCs comprise more than 63% of Bihar's population: Caste survey

The survey also stated that Yadavs, the OBC group to which Deputy SM Tejashwi Yadav belongs, were the largest in terms of population, accounting for 14.27% of the total

Press Trust of India Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Monday released findings of its much-awaited caste survey, which revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state's total population.

According to the data released here by Development Commissioner Vivek Singh, the state's total population stood at a little over 13.07 crore, out of which, the Extremely Backward Classes (36 per cent) were the largest social segment followed by the Other Backward Classes at 27.13 per cent.

The survey also stated that Yadavs, the OBC group to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs, were the largest in terms of population, accounting for 14.27 per cent of the total.

Notably, the survey was ordered last year after the Narendra Modi government at the Centre made it clear that it would not be able to undertake a headcount of castes other than SCs and STs as part of the census.

Topics :Nitish Kumarcaste census pilot projectsOBC quotaScheduled CastesScheduled TribesBihar

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

