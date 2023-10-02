NEP will address challenges in teaching-learning English: Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Sunday stated that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 would address issues related to the "legacy" of teaching and learning in English. Singh emphasised that the policy tackles the challenges associated with instruction in English and promotes all "Bharatiya languages" equally on both national and international platforms. He added that this approach would yield "optimal outcomes" by 2047, when India will celebrate its centenary of independence.

The minister's comments came at the close of the two-day Technology and Bharatiya Bhasha Summit, held as part of the Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav in New Delhi on September 30 and October 1. The summit aimed to facilitate a smooth transition from the current educational system to one rooted in "Bharatiya languages," aligning more closely with the vision of NEP 2020. Jitendra Singh presided over the valedictory session, while the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, inaugurated the event on Saturday.

The summit was jointly organised by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and their constituent institutions.

The summit featured three essential thematic sessions:

(i) Technology FOR Bharatiya Languages;

(ii) Technology IN Bharatiya Languages; and

(iii) Technology THROUGH Bharatiya Languages.

These sessions explored integrating technology for the promotion of "Bharatiya Bhasha" or Indian languages, covering aspects such as teaching, training, examination, and translation of educational materials.

Technical sessions on "Technology FOR Bharatiya Languages" discussed leveraging technology for Indian languages. Topics included Operating Systems and Software Localisation, Search Engine Localisation, and more. Discussions centred around the role of technology in the teaching-learning processes, utilisation of Machine Learning, language modelling for speech recognition, and the standardisation of Indian language scripts in Unicode.

The "Technology THROUGH Bharatiya Languages" session focused on skilling through these languages and leveraging technologies like Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality for immersive learning experiences.

During the event, Anil Sahasrabudhe, the Chairperson of the National Educational Technology Forum, emphasised the importance of learning in the mother tongue for realising the vision of "Viksit Bharat." Professor V Kamakoti, the Director of IIT Madras, in his wrap-up note, highlighted the necessity of ensuring that no citizen is left behind due to language barriers. He stressed the effectiveness of child education in the mother tongue, supplemented by English, as a mode of instruction.

An exhibition showcased technology products and applications related to Bharatiya languages by industries, government organisations, and start-ups, highlighting advancements in Indian language technology.

The Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav commenced on September 28, 2023, and will run for 75 days, ending on December 11. The final date of the initiative coincides with the birth anniversary of Tamil poet and freedom fighter Mahakavi Chinnaswami Subramania Bharati, which will be celebrated by the Centre.

Various events relating to Indian languages will also be organised in schools and higher education institutions during this period.

