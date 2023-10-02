Home / India News / Sec 144 imposed after stone pelting during Eid Milad procession in K'taka

Sec 144 imposed after stone pelting during Eid Milad procession in K'taka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the situation is now under control and 40 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident

ANI
According to the police, a group of miscreants pelted stones at some vehicles and houses during the Eid Milad procession in Shantinagar-Ragigudda | Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 12:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Shivamogga district administration in Karnataka imposed section 144 in the premises of Shivamogga Mahanagara Palika limits following stone pelting during Eid Milad procession in Shantinagar-Ragigudda on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the situation is now under control and 40 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

He further said that the government will not tolerate such activities.

"An Eid Milad procession was underway when some miscreants pelted stones. They also threw stones at the police. So far 40 people have been arrested. Our government will not tolerate such activities. The situation is under control now," CM Siddaramaiah said while speaking to reporters.

According to the police, a group of miscreants pelted stones at some vehicles and houses during the Eid Milad procession in Shantinagar-Ragigudda.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police (SP) GK Mithun Kumar said that security has been tightened in the area and a case has been registered based on complaints from the police personnel who were injured during the incident.

"Some vehicles and houses were damaged due to this. Some police officers have also been hit by the stones. We have asked all of them to file a complaint. Security has been tightened in the area. A group of people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Based on video clips and information from witnesses, the miscreants were arrested. Section 144 has been imposed in the area as a precautionary measure," SP Mithun Kumar said.

The SP further said, "2 Rapid Action Force (RAF) platoon, 20 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 500 Home Guard personnel deployed. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. Complaints are also taken from police personnel who have been pelted with stones."

The official also informed that the Eid Milad procession was peaceful apart from the Shantinagar-Ragigudda incident and the situation is presently under control.

"No one should listen to rumours, strict action will be taken against the culprits," the SP added.

Also Read

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi: Date, history, importance, celebration, wishes

EID Milad-un Nabi Mubarak 2023: 10 Best wishes, quotes and messages

Eid-ul-Adha: PM Modi greets people of India and Muslim country leaders

When is Chand Raat, Eid-ul-Fitr in Middle East, India? Details here

Eid Ul-Fitr 2023: History, Celeration, Wishes on this holy Islamic festival

How an advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan landed Flipkart in trouble

NEP will address challenges in teaching-learning English: Jitendra Singh

PM Modi to inaugurate development projects in Rajasthan worth Rs 7,000 cr

Six including five of a family killed in violence over land in UP's Deoria

India's Indri whisky awarded world's best single malt; all you need to know

Topics :EidKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story