Odisha border districts on alert after Naxals kill 11 in Chhattisgarh

The Odisha government on Wednesday sounded a high alert in three districts bordering Chhattisgarh following the killing of 10 police personnel and a civilian driver in the neighbouring state, a senior police official said here.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack which was carried out by the red rebels in Dantewada district.

Strongly condemn the cowardly IED blast carried out by Naxals killing so many policemen in #Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. Salute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives. Condolences to the bereaved families of the bravehearts & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured, Patnaik said in a Twitter post.

Security personnel were asked to remain cautious and a high alert has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts that share border with Chhattisgarh.

ADG (Intelligence) Sanjeeb Panda said that instructions have been issued to intensify patrolling, blocking and checking in these three districts.

The police also decided to intensify combing operations in various Naxal-infested districts of Odisha.

Ten police personnel and a civilian driver were killed after Naxals blew up the vehicle in which they were travelling in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district earlier in the day.

This was the biggest strike by the Maoists on the security forces in the state in the last two years.