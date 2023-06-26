Home / India News / Odisha CM expresses grief over bus accident, announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia

Odisha CM expresses grief over bus accident, announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia

According to a statement from the chief minister's office, Patnaik has ordered to provide free medical treatment to the injured and wished them a speedy recovery

ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 9:43 AM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of the people in the bus accident in Ganjam and announced an ex gratia of Rs three lakh to the next kin of the deceased.

At least 10 people were killed and eight others injured in a head-on collision involving an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus and a private bus under Digapahandi police limit in Odisha's Ganjam district on Monday, an official said.

According to a statement from the chief minister's office, Patnaik has ordered to provide free medical treatment to the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

Chief Minister has also directed Finance Minister, Vikram Arukh and Ganjam DPCC Chairman and MLA Vikram Panda to immediately go to the spot and provide assistance to the victims.

The tragic road mishap took place near Digapahandi in Ganjam district.

All the passengers of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation bus and the private bus have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

"We have information of 10 persons being killed in the accident while six persons are undergoing treatment in MKCG hospital. A critically injured person has been shifted to SCB Hospital in Cuttack. All arrangements have been made here for the treatment of patients," Ganjam Collector Dibyajyoti Parida said.

Speaking to media persons, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek said, "Prima facie, it seems to be a case of a head-on collision between two buses at around 1 am. Several passengers of the private bus have been killed and injured in the accident while those in the OSRTC bus have sustained minor injuries."

While the OSRTC bus was en-route Bhubaneswar from Rayagada, the private bus was returning from Berhampur, carrying a marriage party from Khandadeuli village in the district, he informed.

The Berhampur SP further said that Digapahandi police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued several passengers.

"The actual reason behind the accident is still unclear; our investigation is on," he added.

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 9:43 AM IST

