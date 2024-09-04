Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Odisha CM Majhi announces Rs 10 cr aid for calamity-hit Kerala, Tripura

Odisha CM Majhi announces Rs 10 cr aid for calamity-hit Kerala, Tripura

Majhi expressed his condolences for the devastation caused by these calamities during telephonic conversations with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
Kerala was struck by a severe landslide, while Tripura has experienced significant flooding. | Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 10:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced a grant of Rs 5 crore each for Kerala and Tripura to support recovery efforts following natural disasters in both states.

Majhi expressed his condolences for the devastation caused by these calamities during telephonic conversations with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Majhi conveyed Odisha's readiness to assist with post-disaster recovery and reconstruction.

Kerala was struck by a severe landslide, while Tripura has experienced significant flooding.

In light of these events, Majhi said, "Odisha will provide Rs 5 crore each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (SMRF) to support the recovery efforts in both Kerala and Tripura."

Both Vijayan and Saha expressed their gratitude for Odisha's support. Majhi also thanked the leaders for their assistance to Odia residents in their states during recent natural disasters.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

CM Naidu urges Centre to declare floods in Andhra Pradesh national calamity

Thousands evacuated as cyclone builds off India, Pakistan's coast

Sindh CM mobilises local authorities as heavy rainfall wreaks havoc

Disaster-prone Southeast Asia also best prepared, offers lessons: Survey

Japanese govt issues its first 'megaquake' warning after powerful tremor

Topics :natural calamitiesOdisha governmentKeralaTripura

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story