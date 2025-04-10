Odisha govt to fill up 12,000 vacancies in police department, says CM

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced that his government would fill over 12,000 vacant posts in the police department.

Majhi made the announcement after returning from New Delhi, where he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, besides hosting a two-day investors' conclave.

He said that at the meeting with Shah, the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) in the state was discussed.

Rising number of cases of cyber crime was also discussed in the meeting, he said, adding that he told Shah that the state was planning to set up 20 cyber police stations, and create the post of Crime Scene Officer in every police station.

Majhi said the home minister assured the state government of all support for maintaining law and order and the justice delivery system.

He said the state government will soon fill up the 12,000 vacancies in the Home Department, which will help maintain the law and order situation in the state.

Among them are 3,003 vacancies in the Odisha Special Striking Force (OSSF), 3,000 in Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF), 2,000 traffic personnel, 5,000 home guards, 267 in the Directorate of Public Prosecution, and 254 in the State Forensic Science Department, the CM said.

The announcement comes amid persistent protests by the opposition Congress, alleging that the law and order situation has worsened with an increase in crimes against women after the BJP formed the government in the state last June.

At the investors' meet that Majhi hosted in New Delhi, the state government signed 13 agreements and received 15 investment proposals worth Rs 1.03 lakh crore, which have the potential to create employment for over 95,000 people.