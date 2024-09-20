Odisha Police under fire: Army officer's fiancee allege harassment, assault

A day after the Orissa High Court granted her bail, the fiancée of an Indian Army officer, who was allegedly assaulted at the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has accused the inspector-in-charge (IC) and another officer of sexual harassment and molestation while she was in police custody on the morning of September 15, according to a report by The Indian Express.

She alleged that around 6 am, as she was crying for help, the inspector sexually assaulted her and used abusive language, the report claimed. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The couple had reportedly been assaulted by the police when they visited the station to file a complaint following a road rage incident. The court has taken serious note of the matter and ordered appropriate action.

Incident at the restaurant

The woman recounted that around 1 am on September 15, after closing her restaurant, a group of youths blocked her car and attempted to start a fight. She and her fiancé managed to escape and proceeded to the Bharatpur police station to file an FIR. Upon arrival, she claimed a female officer at the reception, who was wearing a nightgown, ignored her request for assistance and was disrespectful.

According to her statement, she requested the officer to either register her complaint or send a patrol unit, but the officer remained uncooperative. The woman mentioned that when she informed the officer of her legal profession and insisted on an FIR, the officer reacted with frustration. Shortly after, additional police personnel arrived at the station. Although they allowed her fiancé to write a complaint, she said he was unexpectedly placed under arrest.

She also alleged that when she protested against the detention of her fiancé, who is an army officer, two female officers dragged her by the hair and assaulted her.

She further alleged that despite her repeated pleas, the officers continued to drag her through the corridors of the police station. When she resisted, a female constable attempted to choke her, forcing her to bite the constable’s hand in self-defence. She claimed her hands were then tied with her jacket, her legs with a scarf, and she was locked in a room. Later, a male officer reportedly entered and repeatedly kicked her on the chest after removing her undergarment.

Army officer’s wife sexually assaulted

In a complaint filed with the Additional Director General of the Crime Branch, which is now investigating the case, the army officer alleged that when his fiancée demanded an arrest warrant, she was dragged into a room, stripped, and assaulted by four male and three female officers, including the IC, The Indian Express mentioned.

He further alleged that he could hear her screams for 30 minutes while the IC sexually harassed and molested her.

The officer also claimed that while he was writing the complaint, four police officers restrained him, dragged him to a cell, removed his pants, and took his belongings, including his wallet, phone, Indian Army ID, and car keys. He said he was unlawfully detained at 3 am.

So far, the Odisha Police has suspended five personnel, including the inspector-in-charge, Dinakrushna Mishra. The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the allegations and requested a report on the actions taken.