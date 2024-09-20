China ready to welcome more Indian firms into its market, says envoy

China is ready to welcome more Indian companies to enter its market, Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong said on Thursday while hoping that a "sound" business environment will be provided to Chinese firms in India. In an address at an event, Xu said China is looking at India to take "positive measures" for resuming direct flights and visas for Chinese citizens. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Chinese envoy's remarks came amid the dragging border row in eastern Ladakh. India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

The two countries should "correctly" view each other's development and strategic intentions, firmly steer bilateral ties in the right direction, and mutually accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns, he said.

"We need to properly handle differences through dialogue, steadily promote exchanges and cooperation at all levels in various fields, prevent our cooperation from being disrupted by a single incident," Xu said.

He, however, did not make any direct reference to the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

More From This Section

There has been greater scrutiny by the Indian government on operations of Chinese companies in India following the border row.

"We welcome more Indian commodity to enter the Chinese market, and more Indian enterprises to invest in China. It is hoped that the Indian side could provide sound business environment for the Chinese enterprises in India," the envoy said.

"We are willing to advance exchanges and cooperation with India in science and technology, education, culture and tourism. We also expect positive measures from India in resuming direct flights and facilitating visas for Chinese citizens," he said.

The envoy said China has become India's largest trading partner, and bilateral trade volume reached 136.2 billion USD last year.

"Since last year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates-General in India have issued more than 400,000 visas to Indians, greatly facilitating people from all walks of life in India to visit China for exchanges and cooperation," he said.