Odisha tragedy: South Central Railway announces cancellation of more trains

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced cancellation of few more trains due to train disaster in Odisha in Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of South Eastern Railway.

IANS Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
The authorities cancelled at least 10 trains and diverted a few more trains as the track at the accident site is yet to be restored for rail traffic.

The cancelled trains are train number 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar, 22855 Santragachi-Tirupati, 22856 Tirupati-Santragachi, 12245 Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru, 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad, 12841 Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central, 18048 Vasco-Da-Gama-Howrah, 18048/17604 (slip coaches) Vasco-Da-Gama-Shalimar/Kacheguda, 1703 Howrah-Secunderabad and 12840 Chennai Central-Howrah.

Train number 22305 SMVT Bengaluru-Jasidih was rescheduled to depart at 12.30 hours instead of scheduled departure of 10 hours. Train number 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah departed at 13.00 hours instead of scheduled departure of 10.35 hours. Similarly 12246 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah departed at 13.30 hours instead of scheduled departure of 11.20 hours.

Train number 12663 Howrah-Tiruchirappalli and Train number 12504 Agartala-SVMT Bengaluru with original route Kharagpur-Visakhapatnam will be diverted through Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Rourkela and Jharsuguda.

Train number 12513 Secunderabad-Guwahati has been diverted via Kharagpur, Tata Rourkela and Jharsuguda.

The SCR also announced that 17603 Kacheguda-Yelahanka and 17604 Yelahanka-Kacheguda have been augmented with one coach each of AC II Tier, AC III Tier and Sleeper.

--IANS

ms/uk/

 

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 3:11 PM IST

