Home / India News / Odisha train accident: Even ticketless travellers will receive compensation

Odisha train accident: Even ticketless travellers will receive compensation

The Indian Railways is paying ex-gratia amount at seven locations -- Soro, Kharagpur, Balasore, Khantapara, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Odisha train accident: Even ticketless travellers will receive compensation

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The railways on Sunday said that even ticketless travellers on board the passenger trains involved in the Odisha accident will receive compensation. This is in line with a Supreme Court order, officials said.

"Irrespective of the passengers being ticketless (or not), they will receive compensation," railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said.

Speaking to reporters, Jaya Verma Sinha, Member of Operations and Business Development of the Railway Board, said that every patient admitted in hospitals have a scout or a guide with him to help his kin to track him.

Verma further said the helpline number 139 is available in which senior rail officers are answering calls and are trying to connect with as many people as possible.

"The family members of the injured or deceased can call us and we will make sure that they are able to meet them. We will take care of their journey and other expenses," she said.

The railways also said that the 139 service will continue uninterrupted and will ensure prompt disbursal of ex-gratia announced by the rail minister -- Rs 10 lakh in case of death, Rs 2 lakh for grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.

So far, the railways has disbursed Rs 3.22 crore as ex-gratia in 285 cases -- 11 deaths, 50 grievous injuries and 224 minor injuries.

The Indian Railways is paying ex-gratia amount at seven locations -- Soro, Kharagpur, Balasore, Khantapara, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

There are around 200 victims who are yet to be identified. The South Eastern Railway has put up their photographs on its website for identification purposes.

Also Read

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

Deeply anguished by loss of lives in Odisha train accident: President Murmu

Balasore train accident: 261 dead, 900+ injured as rescue ops conclude

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Change in electronic interlocking caused train accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Parts of Delhi witnesses light rains, max temp settles at 33.7 degrees C

US Defence Secretary arrives in India, to hold talks with Rajnath Singh

Seeking CBI investigation into Odisha train accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw

G20 meeting on Int'l Financial Architecture to start on June 5 in Goa

Three fire incidents reported in Delhi, no casualties, says official

Topics :Odisha Train AccidentConsumer compensation

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story