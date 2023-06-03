Home / India News / Odisha train mishap: Mandaviya to visit AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, medical college

The Friday triple train accident has left at least 288 people dead and over 1,100 injured

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit the AIIMS Bhubaneswar and the Cuttack medical college on Sunday to take stock of medical assistance being provided to the victims of the Odisha train accident, sources said.

The Friday triple train accident has left at least 288 people dead and over 1,100 injured.

The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred around 7 pm on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

Topics :Health MinistryOdisha governmentTrain Accident

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 11:56 PM IST

