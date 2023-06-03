Home / India News / Odisha train tragedy: Unidentified bodies to be brought to Bhubaneswar

Odisha train tragedy: Unidentified bodies to be brought to Bhubaneswar

Train communication has been snapped to Bhadrak and Balasore due to the accident. So the family members can visit Bhubaneswar smoothly to find the bodies, he said

IANS Bhubaneswar
Odisha train tragedy: Unidentified bodies to be brought to Bhubaneswar

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 10:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Odisha government has decided to bring about 160 bodies of victims of the tragic train mishap in Balasore to Bhubaneswar for better preservation and to facilitate smooth identification by the family members of the deceased.

At least 288 people died and over 900 were left injured after Chennai-bound Coromandel Express and Howrah bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express were involved in the major accident near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday evening, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said, "We will bring about 160 bodies to Bhubaneswar and those will be preserved in mortuaries at different government and private hospitals."

Train communication has been snapped to Bhadrak and Balasore due to the accident. So the family members can visit Bhubaneswar smoothly to find the bodies, he said.

"The unidentified bodies will be preserved for 42 hours. If no one claims the them, we can dispose them of as per medical procedures," Jena added.

According to official sources, about 55 bodies have been identified which have been handed over to the family members after autopsy.

The unidentified bodies are kept at the Bhanaga High School and a temporary mortuary at the business park of North Orissa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NOCCI) on the outskirts of Balasore.

A total of 1,175 persons have been admitted to different hospitals in Odisha, of which 793 have been discharged.

--IANS

bbm/arm

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: State govt sets up temporary mortuary to store bodies

Odisha train tragedy: World leaders extend support, condole loss of lives

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik owns property worth Rs 65.40 crore, shows CMO

Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express launch cancelled after Odisha train tragedy

88% wage payment under MNREGS done through ABPS in May: Govt data

Claim process norms for Odisha train accident victims eased: LIC chairman

Centre trying to resolve issues of wrestlers: Union Minister Karandlaje

Three new railway stations to come up in Haryana's Yamunanagar under EDFCR

Meeting Modi the most significant aspect of India trip: Nepal PM Prachanda

Topics :Odisha governmentTrain Accident

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story