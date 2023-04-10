Officers appointed through UPSC are dacoits: Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu

Senior BJP leader and central minister Bisheswar Tudu courted a controversy by claiming that many of the officers appointed through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are "dacoits".

He alleged that while a "chicken thief" can be punished, an official who runs a mineral mafia. cannot be touched as the system protects him.

The union minister of state for tribal affairs and jalshakti made these controversial remarks while addressing a gathering as chief guest at the golden jubilee function of a government school at Baliapal in Balasore district on Saturday.

He was heard making the controversial statement in a video which was shared on social networking sites. The authenticity of the video could not be checked by PTI.

I had an idea that those who are appointed through UPSC ... they are the most knowledgeable persons and are always in high positions. But now I feel that most of those who have qualified from there perhaps are dacoits. I do not say 100 per cent, but many of them are dacoits, Tudu asserted.

The UPSC is the country's premier central recruitment commission which functions as an independent body and appoints top government officers.

The minister, who is an MP of Odisha, said that the UPSC office is just behind his residence in Delhi and initially he had high regard for it but that has changed now.

During his speech, the union minister also asked: Why our society is engulfed in corruption and injustice if such educated people are there?.

Giving the reply to his own rhetprical question, Tudu said, It is because of lack of morality in our education system. Lack of spiritual education and thoughts among us.

The minister had in 2021 also courted controversy by accusing state government officials of misbehaving with him in his constituency in Mayurbhanj.