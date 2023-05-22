Home / India News / Olympic medallist Punia accepts Bhushan's challenge to undergo Narco test

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang accepted Brij's challenge of undergoing narco-analysis test to ascertain truthfulness of wrestlers' sexual harassment allegations against the WFI president

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia on Monday accepted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's challenge of undergoing narco-analysis test to ascertain the truthfulness of wrestlers' sexual harassment allegations against the WFI president.

The WFI chief in a Facebook post on Sunday said that he is ready to appear for a narco-analysis or polygraph test to prove his innocence.

"I am ready to undergo narco test, polygraph test or lie detector test, but my condition is that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also undergo these tests with me. If both the wrestlers agree to undergo it, call a press conference and make announcement. I promise them that I am ready for the test," he posted in Hindi.

Responding to this, Bajrang said, "We are ready to face Narco Test but we would also want him (Brij Bhushan) to also face the Test under Supreme Court's supervision and with live streaming on national television."

"We would like to see what questions are being asked. He has asked for Narco Test of Vinesh and myself. I am saying why only two of us but also all those girls who have filed complaints should also undergo Narco Test," Bajrang, sitting alongside Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat at protest site in Jantar Mantar, said.

Vinesh on her part said that whole country should know what kind of injustice they have faced for years now.

"The whole country should know what kind of atrocities and injustice we faced."

Bajrang seemed peeved that a section of media is glorifying Brij Bhushan and urged them to not do so

"He is not a star but a sexual harassment accused so please treat him accordingly," Vinesh added.

The protesting wrestlers will take out another round of candlelight march from Jantar Mantar to India Gate.

"As you are aware our protest turns one month, on May 23, we would take out a candle march at India Gate.

"We must remind people that ours is a peaceful protest and anyone trying to disrupt peace with provocative speeches or any kind of trouble would be himself responsible for consequences and we don't take any responsibility," Sakshi said.

First Published: May 22 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

