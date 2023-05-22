PM Modi, New Zealand counterpart discuss full range of bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins during which they discussed the full range of bilateral ties and ways to expand cooperation in various sectors like trade and commerce, education and sports.

Modi arrived here on Sunday on his maiden visit to Papua New Guinea to host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties.

Modi met Hipkins on the sidelines of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit.

"Giving fresh impetus to India-New Zealand relationship. PM



@narendramodi met PM @chrishipkins of New Zealand in Port Moresby. The two leaders, in what was their first interaction, discussed expanding cooperation in various sectors including trade & commerce, education, culture, sports and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

"Had an excellent meeting with New Zealand PM @chrishipkins



and discussed the full range of India-NZ relations. We talked about how to improve commercial and cultural linkages between our nations," the prime minister tweeted.