ONDC onboards 11 fair price shops in Himachal Pradesh in pilot initiative

The Department of Food and Public Distribution has launched a pilot initiative to onboard 11 fair price shops (FPS) in the Una and Hamirpur districts of Himachal Pradesh onto the Open Network Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform. The initiative was launched by Sanjeev Chopra, the secretary of the department, and will serve as a model for statewide and nationwide adoption in future.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to modernise FPS operations and signify a paradigm shift in the digitalisation of essential services. It aims to concurrently augment income opportunities for FPS dealers while also enhancing beneficiary satisfaction.

The initiative is part of the broader Digital India initiative that seeks to empower FPS dealers by providing them with a digital marketplace presence, access to a wider customer base beyond National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries, and a level playing field to compete with larger retailers and e-commerce platforms. Moreover, beneficiaries encountering challenges in online purchasing can now leverage FPS dealers' assistance to place orders digitally.

The success of the pilot project will serve as a blueprint for future statewide and nationwide adoption.

In his address, Chopra spoke on the pivotal moment that would bring in a new era of digital integration within the FPS ecosystem. He also commended MicroSave Consulting (MSC) for orchestrating the pilot rollout.

Following the virtual launch, a workshop was conducted in the Una and Hamirpur districts to familiarise FPS dealers with ONDC functionalities, including product cataloguing, service order processing, and commission structures.

Launched in December 2021, the government-promoted ONDC operates across more than 500 cities and towns nationwide. The initiative aims to promote open networks for the exchange of goods and services over digital and electronic networks.

As an open, unbundled, and interoperable network, ONDC operates under existing legal frameworks, including the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020, to safeguard consumers from unfair trade practices in the e-commerce landscape.

Recently, the Chennai Metro Rail became the first metro service to make ticketing services available for passengers on the ONDC platform. Kochi Metro, Kanpur Metro, Pune Metro, and other metro rail services are anticipated to join the network.

