The purpose of the President's metro ride was not immediately clear. Details are awaited.

A 27-second video clip surfaced on social media, showing Murmu with officials in an empty metro wagon as she engaged in a discussion with Kumar.

The event comes against the backdrop of Delhi Metro's recent efforts to promote the public transport body's free shuttle services for 'Amrit Udyan' at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Hailed as the "soul" of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the magnificent garden is open to the public from February 2 to March 31.

The nearest metro stations to the Rashtrapati Bhawan are Central Secretariat and Shivaji Stadium. "Free shuttle service is also available from Gate No. 4 of Central Secretariat Metro Station," the DMRC said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier.