One dead, 2 injured after dargah wall collapses in Delhi's Nabi Karim area

One dead, 2 injured after dargah wall collapses in Delhi's Nabi Karim area

A police officer said that the incident took place at around 6.45 am

waterlogging, waterlogged, Delhi rains
Heavy rains in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Amidst rains in several parts of the national capital, a wall of a 'dargah' collapsed in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area on Friday morning leaving one person dead and two others injured, officials said.

A call regarding the incident was received at 7 am and three fire tenders were pressed into service, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The official said that two persons were rescued but a few people were fear trapped under the debris of the wall.

Following the rescue operation, a man trapped under the debris was taken out. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead, he added.



The deceased has been identified as Rehmat, 35, a resident of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

Rehmat, who used to drive an e-rickshaw, used to live in a temporary structure set up under the wall, he added.

Two other persons have suffered injuries and are under treatment.

The fire officials, local police and other rescue teams were on the spot.

The debris is being removed from the spot, the officer said.


First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

