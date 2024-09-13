Junior doctors continue protests against RG Kar rape-murder incident

Junior doctors in Kolkata continued their protests on Friday against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The protest was held near Swasthya Bhawan in the Salt Lake Area of Kolkata city as doctors chanted slogans demanding justice for the victim. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the protesting doctors to return to work, adding that she has no greed for her CM post, but is more concerned about justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim and treatment for ordinary citizens.

While addressing a press conference, Mamata Banerjee said, "I am ready to resign from the Chief Minister of West Bengal. I am not concerned about the post. I want justice for the victim, I am only concerned about ordinary people getting medical service."

She also assured that no action would be taken against the protesting doctors.

Mamata Banerjee said, "I tried my best to sit with the junior doctors. I waited three days for them that they should have come and settle their problem. Even when they didn't accept the verdict of the Supreme Court, I waited three days with my highest officials, including Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DG and my MoS."

"I am sorry. I apologize to the people of this country and the world who are supporting them (doctors), please give your support. I don't have any problem. We want justice for the victim. We want justice for the common people. We want justice for the treatment of common people. We want that, as per Supreme Court instruction, they must join their duty. Though, three days passed after the Supreme Court verdict but we are not taking any disciplinary action because sometimes we have to tolerate. It is our duty to tolerate sometimes" the West Bengal chief minister said.

On September 12, the West Bengal Chief Minister had called a meeting to review the functioning of Health Facilities and improvement of safety, security and patient services in the State.



Principals, Directors and Medical Superintendent cum Vice-Principal (MSVPs) of all Medical College and Hospitals of the state were invited to this meeting.

All Commissioners of Police and District Magistrates and the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of all districts were invited to this meeting.

The second-year postgraduate medical student was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on August 9.