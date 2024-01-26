Home / India News / One dead as fire breaks out at timber market in Grant road, South Mumbai

One dead as fire breaks out at timber market in Grant road, South Mumbai

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 10:02 PM IST
A 50-year-old man was charred to death as a major fire broke out at a timber market in South Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, a civic official said.

The fire, which started in the 'Lakda Bazar' located in Chor Bazaar locality of Grant Road area around 2 am, was doused after nearly ten hours.

The fire brigade categorised it as 'level four' (major).

The deceased, whose body was found during the rescue operation, was identified as Dhanshyam Prajapati.

The flames spread to wood stock, containers of chemicals and electric wiring on the ground and first floors of the market and also damaged adjacent shops and hotels, the official said.

As many as 20 fire engines were deployed to douse the blaze.

Authorities vacated a nearby mall and a high-rise as a precaution, the official said.

Besides the fire brigade, police, local civic ward officials and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) staff were also mobilised for the firefighting operation.

Probe into the cause of the fire was underway.

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

