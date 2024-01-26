Home / India News / Putin commends privileged strategic ties between Russia and India on R-Day

According to Putin, India has achieved impressive success in the socio-economic sphere, as well as in the fields of research and technology

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Moscow

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 8:41 PM IST
Extending his greetings on India's 75th Republic Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said India enjoys a "deserved influence in the international arena" and is playing "an active role" in solving the most important issues on the international agenda.

Putin also commended the privileged strategic partnership with India as he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 75th Republic Day, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

We value the privileged strategic partnership between our countries. I am confident that, through joint efforts, we will continue to systematically boost the constructive cooperation between Russia and India across the board, the Russian leader said in a telegram message.

This fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples as it in line with strengthening security and stability both regionally and globally, he added.

According to Putin, India has achieved impressive success in the socio-economic sphere, as well as in the fields of research and technology. The South Asian country enjoys a deserved influence in the international arena and is playing an active role in solving the most important issues on the international agenda, the report said, quoting the Russian president.

Topics :Vladimir PutinRepublic DayNarendra ModiRussiaIndia-Russia ties

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

