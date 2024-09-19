Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

One more test negative for Nipah, 134 fall under high-risk category

Kerala Health minister said that two more people have been added to the contact list, both of whom are in the high-risk category, among those on the contact list, 81 are healthcare workers

Veena George
Veena Geroge, Health Minister, Kerala | official Facebook account
Press Trust of India Malappuram (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 11:14 PM IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday that the Nipah virus test result for another individual who had been in contact with the 24-year-old man who died of the virus in Malappuram last week has come negative, bringing the total number of negative results to 37.

She said this after a high-level meeting led by her reviewed the situation here.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that two more people have been added to the contact list, both of whom are in the high-risk category. Among those on the contact list, 81 are healthcare workers.

The minister said a total of 177 people are on the primary contact list, while 90 are on the secondary contact list. Out of those on the primary list, 134 individuals fall under the high-risk category.

"Today, two people with symptoms have been admitted to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital. Including these two, a total of six people are undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital, while 21 people are being treated at Perinthalmanna M E S Medical College Hospital," she said.

George said those on the contact list are receiving excellent mental support.

"Today, 265 people were provided mental support through the call center. As part of the preventive measures, field surveys in the Mampad, Thiruvaali, and Vandoor Panchayats have been completed. Surveys have been conducted in 7,953 houses so far, with a total of 175 fever cases reported in the survey," she said.

The 24-year-old man, who died on September 9, was infected with the Nipah virus.


First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

