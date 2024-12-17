Why 'One Nation, One Election'? Centre calls it a 'transformative shift'

The Centre on Tuesday released a comprehensive note on the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative, ahead of the bill’s anticipated introduction in the Lok Sabha. The note, issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, highlights the historical context, rationale behind the concept, and key recommendations from the high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The note emphasises that India has conducted more than 400 elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies since the independence of India in 1947. The fragmented and frequent nature of these elections has sparked long-standing debates on their impact on governance, resource allocation, and administrative disruptions. This has fuelled renewed interest in the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’, aimed at synchronising election cycles across the country.

LIVE UPDATES: One Nation, One Election Bill The concept proposes that elections to the Lok Sabha and all state Assemblies be held simultaneously, allowing voters to cast ballots for both tiers of government on the same day. While elections may still occur in phases across the country, the central objective is to streamline the process, reduce logistical hurdles, and minimise costs.

‘Not a new concept’

The Ministry of Law and Justice mentioned that simultaneous elections were a norm in India until 1967, when Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls were held together. This cycle was disrupted in 1968 and 1969 following the premature dissolution of some state Assemblies. The Fourth Lok Sabha was also dissolved prematurely in 1970, triggering fresh elections in 1971. Similar disruptions in subsequent years further derailed the synchronised cycle of elections.

Insights from the Kovind-led panel

The high-level committee, formed in 2023, conducted extensive consultations and released its findings earlier this year, laying out a detailed roadmap for implementing simultaneous elections. The Union Cabinet has since accepted the committee’s recommendations.

Key takeaways from reports of Ram Nath Kovind committee:

Public support for the proposal

Over 21,500 responses were received from citizens, with 80 per cent in favour of simultaneous elections. Feedback was collected from diverse regions, including Lakshadweep, Nagaland, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh led in terms of responses.

Response of political parties

Of the 47 political parties that submitted their views, 32 endorsed the concept, citing benefits such as reduced resource wastage and improved social harmony. However, 15 parties raised concerns about potential risks, including the marginalisation of regional parties.

Expert consultations and support

Former Chief Justices, ex-Election Commissioners, and legal experts overwhelmingly supported the proposal, highlighting the socio-economic disruptions caused by frequent elections.

Economic impact of synchronised polls

Industry bodies like the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), and Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) backed the initiative, noting that synchronised polls would reduce election-related disruptions and enhance economic stability.

Legal and constitutional reforms

The committee recommended amendments to Articles 82A and 324A of the Constitution to facilitate simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state Assemblies, and local bodies.

Phased implementation

The panel proposed a two-phase rollout:

Phase 1: Synchronise Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.

Phase 2: Align elections for municipalities and panchayats within 100 days of the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Electoral roll integration

The committee also advocated for a unified electoral roll and Single EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) across all levels of governance to eliminate duplication, reduce errors, and safeguard voter rights.

Public concerns

The report further highlighted widespread concerns over voter fatigue and governance paralysis due to frequent elections. Simultaneous elections, it noted, could alleviate these challenges.

Rationale behind ‘One Nation, One Election’

The Ministry of Law and Justice outlined the key benefits of ‘One Nation, One Election’, positioning it as a transformative step toward improving governance and boosting India’s economic growth.

Enhancing governance

Frequent elections force political parties into a perpetual campaign mode, diverting attention from governance and development. A synchronised cycle would allow policymakers to focus on long-term goals without periodic disruptions.

Minimising policy paralysis

The enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during elections disrupts routine administrative work. Simultaneous polls would limit the prolonged enforcement of the MCC, enabling smoother governance.

Optimising resources

Conducting elections in tandem would significantly reduce the financial and logistical costs associated with deploying manpower, security, and infrastructure for separate polls.

Inclusivity and regional representation

Contrary to concerns, the ministry assured that simultaneous elections would not undermine regional parties. Instead, it argued that the system would encourage greater focus on localised issues and allow diverse leadership to emerge.

‘Transformative shift’ in democracy

The Ministry of Law and Justice described the initiative as a ‘transformative shift’ in India’s electoral process, addressing long-standing challenges of governance paralysis, economic disruptions, and resource inefficiencies.

With widespread public and political support, the Centre said that the proposed amendments and phased implementation could create a more efficient and stable electoral environment.

“With synchronised elections, India has the opportunity to streamline its democratic processes, reduce financial costs, and ensure consistent governance,” the ministry mentioned.