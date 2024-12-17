What happens if you give money to beggars in Indore after January 1, 2025

Starting January 1, 2025, handing money to beggars in Indore could land you in legal trouble. The city’s administration has announced that anyone caught giving alms will have an FIR (First Information Report) filed against them.

Known for its clean streets and progressive initiatives, Indore is now cracking down on begging in public spaces. District Collector Ashish Singh confirmed the move, saying, “Our awareness campaign against begging will go on in the city till the end of this month (December). If any person is found giving alms from January 1, a First Information Report (FIR) will also be registered against him/her.”

Why the tough stance?

The ban on begging is part of a larger effort to clean up the city and tackle organised begging networks. Singh explained that many beggars are part of illegal groups and are forced into this life. “We’ve already broken up several such groups, and a lot of individuals have been rehabilitated,” he said.

He also urged residents to stop giving money to beggars. “I appeal to all residents of Indore not to become partners in the sin by giving alms to people,” Singh added.

Indore’s anti-begging drive

Indore’s anti-begging drive is part of the government’s SMILE project (Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise). Launched by the Union Ministry of Social Justice, the programme aims to make cities beggar-free by offering long-term solutions.

Instead of simply pushing people off the streets, SMILE focuses on rehabilitating them. It provides medical care, education, skill training, and job opportunities to help individuals stuck in begging rebuild their lives. The goal is to enable them to live with dignity and independence.

Solving the bigger problem

While stopping people from giving money may help reduce begging, it does not address the root cause. The Ministry of Social Justice describes begging as “the most extreme form of poverty” and emphasises that long-term solutions are critical.

“For most people, begging isn’t a choice — it’s survival. FIRs might stop the problem for now, but without real support, it won’t go away,” a Ministry statement said.

(With PTI inputs)